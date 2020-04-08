New Rochelle Middle School Employee Dies

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A New Rochelle school district employee, a Teachers Assistant at Isaac E. Young Middle School, has died, according to an email sent to the Isaac school community.

“It is with a heavy heart I share our beloved Joy Gaglia (Joy Klebanoff) has passed a little while ago,” wrote Interim Principal Tawanda Robinson. “There aren’t too many words that can express the deep and lasting impact this will have on our school.”

Isaac employees who reached out to Talk of the Sound expressed concerns about coronavirus.

Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo confirmed two cases of coronavirus ￼involving Isaac employees during a March 21st teleconference press conference after she announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. Feijóo said she had visited three schools including Isaac on March 12th, the day she became symptomatic.

No cause of death was provided. Robinson said she will share more information as provided.

UPDATE 4/10: City School District of New Rochelle has confirmed that Isaac E. Young Middle School Teaching Assistant Joy Gaglia died Tuesday of COVID-19.

