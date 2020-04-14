New Rochelle Schools Hires New HR Director

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The City School District of New Rochelle hired Ryan Reed as the new Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources. The District issued a press release and a video:

Newly Hired Human Resources Head Stresses Diversity

The City School District of New Rochelle has tapped an experienced human resources administrator to build a team of high-quality teachers, administrators and other staff. Ryan Reed, the newly appointed Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, thanked the Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo Tuesday evening stating simply that his job is to “hire the best staff that reflects the diversity of New Rochelle.”

Mr. Reed will come to New Rochelle from the Pine Bush Central School District in Orange County, N.Y. where he serves in a similar capacity. A former teacher himself, he promises to “work with everyone collaboratively to ensure we meet the needs of all our students.”

“We’re excited to have Mr. Reed join our team and begin seeking the best educators for our schools,” Dr. Feijóo said. “His expertise and his appreciation of the importance of diversity in New Rochelle promise to foster a staff that is dynamic, innovative and in touch with students from all areas of our District.”

“School districts are founded upon the recruitment, hiring, training, nurturing, promoting and celebrating of professionals who have dedicated their life’s work to public education,” said Board of Education President Amy Moselhi. “We must create a culture and climate which encourages talent to seek opportunities in City School District of New Rochelle and stay here. Mr. Reed has the skills and experience to do that.”

In Pine Bush, Mr. Reed has served as Executive Director of Human Resources and Data since 2014; before that, he was Coordinator of Data, Assessments and Funded Programs for three years. Previously, he served in the Chester Union Free School District, where he taught middle- and high-school social studies from 2001 to 2009, then was Director of K12 Instruction and Technology until 2011.

In New Rochelle, he said, he plans to find new ways to expand the traditional pools of candidates, by collaborating with community organizations. “It’s a matter of broadening your scope, he explained. “Then it always comes down to what is best for the students.”

Mr. Reed received an Advanced Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership from Stony Brook University in 2009; a Master of Science with Distinction in Educational Technology from the New York Institute of Technology in 2006; and a Bachelor of Arts degree in history/secondary education from the State University of New York at Cortland in 2000.

He will take the helm of the department previously run by Joseph Williams, who retired in July 2019 although his formal starting date has not yet been finalized.

VIDEO: Ryan Reed