Talk of the Sound SO1E17

March 30th, 2020.

In this episode of our podcast, I’ll talk with Bob Marrone of Radio Westchester about the New Rochelle schools response to coronavirus. Fair warning, it takes about 20 minutes to get there as Bob reminisces about his childhood and baseball card flipping in Brooklyn.

0:00 – 21:00 Baseball Cards

21:00 – 60:00 Containment Zone

Bronx school told teachers to hide coronavirus case: ‘Staff can be fired’

Facebook: This story has implications for New Rochelle



New York Assemblywoman Paulin: No More Freddies Legislation Would Require SED to Provide School Districts With Results of Criminal Background Checks