Mamaroneck BOE Appoints New Middle School Principal

MAMARONECK, NY — The Mamaroneck Board of Education announced the hiring of Dr. Albert Sackey as Principal of Hommocks Middle School. The District issued a press release:

Dr. Albert Sackey Appointed Principal, Hommocks Middle School

The Board of Education approved at its meeting last evening the Superintendent’s recommendation to appoint Dr. Albert Sackey as Principal of Hommocks Middle School. Dr. Sackey has been serving as principal at Nathan Hale Middle School in Norwalk, Connecticut since 2014.

In announcing the appointment, Superintendent Dr. Shaps said Dr. Sackey demonstrates the qualities and characteristics the search committee (made up of teachers, parents, and central administration) was looking for in a candidate. “Dr. Sackey has a long track record of exemplary instructional leadership focused on providing rigorous learning for all students, accompanied by appropriate instructional supports. We believe Dr. Sackey’s thoughtful and capable leadership style, combined with his knowledge of the developmental needs of adolescents, will be an important asset for our district,” Dr. Shaps said.

Prior to his role as principal at Nathan Hale, Dr. Sackey served as assistant principal for six years at Western Middle School in Greenwich, Connecticut and before that as a regional instructional support specialist for the NYC Department of Education, where he oversaw special education and worked to improve school-wide academic performance. Dr. Sackey began his career as a special education teacher in the Bronx.

Dr. Sackey will replace Emily Macias-Capellan, whose resignation is effective at the end of this school year. He will join the administrative team of Assistant Principals Rob Andrews, Margaret Groninger and Irene Ianuzzi.

“Dr. Sackey is dedicated to promoting whole-school respect and positive school culture. With his addition, I am confident we will have an outstanding leadership team in place to lead the middle school through this decade,” Dr. Shaps added. “Middle schools everywhere are known for their unique challenges. Our aim was to select a candidate capable of leading a large, diverse, and high performing school and continuing to propel Hommocks forward on the path of continuous improvement and excellence.”

In addition to his K-12 administrative roles, Dr. Sackey has been an adjunct professor at several universities for the past few years. He also has served on several Boards of Directors for local academic institutions and the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

“I am very excited to be appointed principal of Hommocks Middle School. I follow a growth mindset approach and believe in every child’s ability to learn and grow with the right care, resources and supports,” Dr. Sackey said. “I look forward to working with all the amazing students, staff, parents and community at Hommocks to build a school community in which everyone feels safe, connected and happy to be a part of.”

Dr. Sackey resides with his wife Anna in Connecticut, and they have three children. Originally from Ghana, West Africa, Dr. Sackey received his doctoral degree in Educational Leadership, Management and Policy from Seton Hall University; a Master’s degree in School Administration and Supervision from Mercy College, and a Master’s degree in Special Education from Manhattan College. He completed his undergraduate work from Guilford College in Greensboro, NC.