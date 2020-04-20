New Rochelle Assistant Superintendent Presumptively Positive for Coronavirus

Marrero at New Rochelle High School for Chromebook Distribution on April 15th

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The City School District of New Rochelle announced over the weekend that Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Alex Marrero, is presumptively positive for Coronavirus.

“He requested to be tested due to his exposure to me in March but was only granted a test last week,” said Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo. “He has not been symptomatic”

Feijóo said “presumptively positive” means Marrero is near or below the level of detection.

The CDC has a different definition: Presumptive Positive case is “those who have tested positive for COVID-19 at a state or local laboratory but have to have the diagnosis confirmed by the CDC.”

However, the CDC changed its policies in March and no longer uses the term “Presumptive Positive”

In scientific research, a virus test is reported as screen positive or presumptive positive meaning a response relative to a certain cut off, which is usually because a virus is present. All presumptive positives require a confirmation test but are assumed to be positive until the confirmation test is completed.

Dr. Marrero was present at the distribution of Chromebooks at New Rochelle High School on Wednesday, April 15.

Feijóo said no community members who visited the site and borrowed a Chromebook are required to take any action. The District is contacting all those who need to take precautions.