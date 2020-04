NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The New York Lottery today announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the April 24 TAKE-5 drawing. The ticket, worth $53,597.00, was purchased at SHOPRITE/WAKEFERN #293, located at 8 JOYCE RD in NEW ROCHELLE.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The TAKE 5 drawing is televised every day at 11:21 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawin