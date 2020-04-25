Tony Aiello of New Rochelle Wins NY Emmy Award

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The New York Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has awarded a General Assignment Emmy Award to Tony Aiello of WCBS-TV

Aiello’s co-winner is Henry Rosoff of WPIX-TV.

In addition to conferring the New York Emmy Award, the New York Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is the leading professional organization in the industry.

Aiello joined WCBS-TV in October, 2002 after spending more than four years at WNBC New York. After almost a decade covering the northern suburbs from the WCBS-TV bureau in White Plains, New York, Aiello now is based at the CBS Broadcast Center in Manhattan.

Aiello came to New York in 1996 to work for WBIS+, a new station started by Dow Jones & Company. Prior to New York, he worked at network affiliates WITI in Milwaukee, WI and WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Prior to Nashville, he worked in Greenville, South Carolina, Charlottesville, Virginia, and Winchester, Virginia.

Aiello graduated from Indiana University in 1985 with a degree in telecommunications. At IU he was a brother of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He also was a member of the prestigious Indiana University Student Foundation Steering Committee.

Aiello lives in New Rochelle with his wife and two sons.