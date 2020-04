NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A worker at the 14 LeCount Place construction site was injured around noon Monday when he fell from the 6th floor to the 5th floor, according to New Rochelle Fire Department Chief Andy Sandor.

The nature of his injuries is unknown at the time. He was conscious when paramedics wheeled him on a gurney into the back of an ambulance.

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/v-7l3eSGAlg”0

The 14 LeCount Place project is run by L&M Development Partner and Wilder, Balter.