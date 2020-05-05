What’s the Deal with the Newly Hired New Rochelle High School Principal and R. Kelly?

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — In a 2017 interview, Adofo Muhammad dismissed allegations of sexual and psychological abuse of young women against singer R. Kelly, calling him “a black Hugh Hefner”.

In an interview with Nayaba Arinde of the Amsterdam News, she asked Mohammad what he thought about then-recent reports that R. Kelly kept a house with young girls in some kind of a cult.

Muhammad challenged the use of the term “young girls” by Arinde. “Is it ‘young girls’ or ‘women’”? Muhammad demanded. Told the ages were 18, he said “those are women.”

“It’s a Hugh Hefner move…he’s a rich black man who flaunts his wealth and has a harem of women,” said Muhammad.

“The problem is our white counterparts can do that, people of African descent cannot engage in those behavior,” he added. “He’s following the Hugh Hefner model.”

At the time, Buzzfeed was reporting Parents Told Police Their Daughter Is Being Held Against Her Will In R. Kelly’s “Cult”

Three former members of Kelly’s inner circle — Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones, and Asante McGee — provided details supporting the parents’ worst fears. They said six women live in properties rented by Kelly in Chicago and the Atlanta suburbs, and he controls every aspect of their lives: dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records.

Robert Sylvester “R” Kelly is a highly successful musician who has sold over 75 million records while facing repeated allegations from dozens of women of domestic violence, pedophilia and child pornography. Up until 2019, the charges were invariably dropped. Kelly is reported to have settled numerous complaints against him. He has been the subject of several documentaries including the BBC’s R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotape and Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly which led to the infamous Gayle King interview on March 6, 2019 where R. Kelly suffered an on-air breakdown.

Kelly is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. He is facing 28 federal counts, including child pornography, kidnapping and forced labor following his arrest on February 22, 2019, by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Illinois (10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse alleging from 1998 to 2010, Kelly sexually abused four females, three of whom were teen minors at the time) and another arrest on July 12, 2019 by federal prosecutors from New York and Chicago (18 charges, including child sexual exploitation, child pornography production, kidnapping, forced labor, racketeering, and obstruction of justice). On August 5, 2019, a Minnesota prosecutor charged Kelly with soliciting a minor and prostitution following a 2001 allegation of inviting a girl up to his hotel room and paying her $200 to remove her clothing and dance with him.

Kelly has always denied every charge made against him and he has never been convicted based on these allegations.

He has since been dropped by his record label, his concerts were cancelled and streaming services will no longer promote his music.

In 2017, R. Kelly embarked on his After Party which struggled with ticket sales after the Buzzfeed story ran in July. Many of the tour dates were cancelled as a result. It was in this time frame that Arinde interviewed Muhammad in July of that year.

Adofo Muhammad told Nayaba Arinde that he attended an R. Kelly concert. On May 18, 2017, R. Kelly performed at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, NY.

The R. Kelly revelations come in the weeks after Talk of the Sound raised questions about social media accounts operated by Adofo Muhammad after the New Rochelle Board of Education announced his hiring. Our articles caused many to question what sort of vetting was done before the Board announced Muhammad’s hiring last month as the incoming Principal of New Rochelle High School with a start date of July 1st.

New Rochelle Hires New High School Principal

Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo and Board President have refused to comment publicly on the vetting process that led to Muhammad’s hiring and ignored repeated for an explanation of controversial photos published on Instagram account attributed to Adofo Muhammad and “pinned” on a Pinterest account. Feijóo and Moselhi have refused to make Muhammad available for an interview.

What’s the Deal with Newly Hired New Rochelle High School Principal and the Nation of Islam?

His Instagram images suggest a connection with or support of The Nation of Islam, Leonard Jeffries and the Black Panther Party. Since our story ran, Muhammad blocked access to his Muhammad Family Values Instagram account.

His Pinterest account was dramatically altered since our Instagram story. The account had contained a number of controversial “pins” — since removed although some remain — while dozens of innocuous pins were added in an apparent attempt to literally “whitewash” his accounting adding images and quotes from whites, mostly Jews, including Eleanor Roosevelt (2), Albert Einstein (2), Helen Mirren, Milton Friedman, Warren Buffet, Carl Jung, Friedrich Nietzsche, Winston Churchill, Clara Barton, Ruth Bader Ginsburg (2), Hillary Clinton. Almost all of the pins he removed in the past three weeks were images of black people.

In lieu of a response to our questions, the District published an error-filled statement, Message from Adofo Muhammad which states, “I reject hate and bigotry in all forms”.

Featured on his Pinterest account is Franklin Jones, a black supremicist and conspiracy theorist who refers to himself as “An Awakened African freedom Writer”. Jones is the author of The Black Matrix: The Modern Continued Mental and Social Suppresion (sic) of African Americans Under National Interest (Exposing the Conspiracy Dimension of Racism That Secretly Exists at Governmental Level in the United States) also referred to as the Black People Matrix and promoted on his website, theblackpeoplematrix.com and a Facebook account, the Black Matrix Reloaded.

The Black Matrix book explains how the “the white media” (i.e. Jews) program black minds and negatively steering black culture into what he describes as “THE N#GGER CAMPAIGN” and the “THE SAGGING PANTS PHENOMENON:” Jones does not say “Jews” run Hollywood or the Media only because his theories hold there are no “real” Jews who are white. He writes, “today’s Jews are not ‘real Jews’ because “real Jews” are black, a take on Black Hebrew Israelites (an anti-semitic group).

