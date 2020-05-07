New Rochelle Fire Department Honors Captain Andrew DiMaggio

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Captain Andrew DiMaggio of the New Rochelle Fire Department was laid to rest Wednesday following a ceremony in front of Firehouse #1 on Harrison Street in downtown New Rochelle.

DiMaggio passed away Sunday from COVID-19.

He contracted COVID-19 during the course of his official duties at the firehouse

He had 31 years of service. He died at 57 leaving behind his wife and four children.

On hand was Mayor Noam Bramson, City Manager Chuck Strome, Police Commissioner Joe Schaller and Fire Chief Andrew Sandor along with members of the New Rochelle Fire Department, New Rochelle Police Department, the New York National Guard and firefighters from neighboring municipalities.