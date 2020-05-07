What’s the Deal with the Newly Hired New Rochelle High School Principal, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — In a 2017 interview, Adofo Muhammad gave marital advice to Kanye West in dealing with his wife, Kim Kardashian and her family, that West had to be the “master” of Kardashian and her Family.

In an interview with Nayaba Arinde of the Amsterdam News, she and Mohammad got into a discussion on “old Kanye” versus “new Kanye” and the tumultuous year that had been unfolding for West following an on-stage break down in the fall of 2016.

Arinde attributed West’s “situation” to the influence of Kim Kardashian and her family, that West had been “absorbed by an entity” and had become “intertwined” with the Kardashian family.

In the background, Muhammad’s son says “then he’s not a man.”

“Let me say this, the father has to be the center of the universe,” said Muhammad dismissively.

“He’s supposed to be able to master that, he can’t have his woman master him,” he added.

Arinde and Muhammad were discussing Arinde’s characterization of Kanye West as “half-crazy”, “off-kilter” and “off-balance” following a series of incidents that shocked many of his fans.

Where is Kanye West? Tracking the rapper’s year-long disappearing act

November 17, 2016: West’s onstage breakdown in San Jose, CA where West said if he had voted he would have voted for Donald Trump

November 20, 2016: Another on-stage meltdown attacking Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

West was soon after hospitalized in Los Angeles, cancelling the 21 remaining tour dates on his Saint Pablo tour.

December 13, 2016: West meets with then-President-elect Trump at Trump Tower in New York.

February 15, 2017: West is a no-show at the Grammys despite eight nominations.

February 2017: West is a no-show at his own Yeezy Season Five presentation at New York Fashion Week.

May 2017: West deletes his social media accounts, is a no-show at the Met Gala.

RELATED:

New Rochelle Hires New High School Principal

What’s the Deal with Newly Hired New Rochelle High School Principal and the Nation of Islam?

Message from Adofo Muhammad

What’s the Deal with the Newly Hired New Rochelle High School Principal and the Black People Matrix

What’s the Deal with the Newly Hired New Rochelle High School Principal and R. Kelly?





￼