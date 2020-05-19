Former Social Studies Chair Named Interim Principal of New Rochelle High School

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — New Rochelle High School will be led during the coming school year by two familiar faces; a veteran educator and a longtime NRHS leader. Collectively, they have vast experience at the school. Steven Goldberg, who served 30 years as chairman of the NRHS social studies department, will serve as interim Principal for 2020-2021. Camille Edwards-Thomas, a former House Principal and interim Assistant Principal, will return to the school as the permanent Assistant Principal.

The appointments were made tonight by the New Rochelle Board of Education. Mr. Goldberg and Ms. Edwards-Thomas will take their positions in the school of 3,400 students on July 1, 2020.

“With these two stellar educators and administrators, we have found the ideal team to lead New Rochelle High School, the crown jewel of our school system, through these uncertain times for the coming year,” said Board of Education President Amy Moselhi. “In their years of service – decades, in Mr. Goldberg’s case – they have demonstrated a deep love and commitment to the high school, its students and this community.”

Mr. Goldberg serves as co-director of education for the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC). He is President of the National Social Studies Supervisors Association and former president of both the National Council for Social Studies and the Westchester Lower Hudson Council for Social Studies.

After leaving NRHS in 2017, he was called on to complete the report for the Middle States Association that led to the renewal of the school’s accreditation. The experience, he said, gave him an even broader perspective on the school.

“I am beyond excited to return to New Rochelle High School,” Mr. Goldberg said. “Most of the people I know and developed connections with are still at the school. I am eager to re-establish those relationships and build new partnerships to serve our students.”

Mr. Goldberg taught social studies for 16 years at Edgemont High School before coming to New Rochelle as the social studies chairman. He holds a Master of Arts in East Asian studies from Yale University and a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Rochester.

Ms. Edwards-Thomas, a longtime New Rochelle resident, is currently an Assistant Principal at Albert Leonard Middle School. She served as interim Assistant Principal for NRHS during the 2018-2019 school year. Previously, she served five years as a House II Principal at NRHS.

“I am thrilled to be back at the high school, and I am looking forward to partnering with Mr. Goldberg,” she said. “Working together in the school we both know so well, we will be able to make a deep and lasting impact on student’s lives.” Ms. Edwards-Thomas is thrilled to be back at NRHS in a full tenure track position. New Rochelle High School is where her heart is.

Before she became House II Principal in 2013, she served five years as a school and community facilitator in the District. She is devoted to addressing students’ needs from entering the school to acceptance in a college and was honored last year with the “Educator of the Year” award from the New Rochelle branch of the NAACP.

Ms. Edwards-Thomas is studying for a Doctor of Education degree in organizational leadership from Northeastern University and expects to complete the requirements later this year. She holds two Master’s degrees, one in School Administration from Mercy College and another in childhood education from The City College of New York.

Mr. Goldberg and Ms. Edwards-Thomas will take over the District’s largest school at a time of uncertainty brought on by the Coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.

“These appointments will place the school in the hands of two well-known and trusted educators at a critical time when those qualities matter most,” said Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo. “Regardless of what our eventual plan is for starting school in September, this is the right team in spirit, in background and instructional expertise to lead the school.”