New Rochelle Begins Phase I Coronavirus Re-Opening

Today, the Mid-Hudson region of New York, including New Rochelle, begins Phase I of reopening. Permitted activities include construction and manufacturing, as well as retail for curbside and in-store pickup. All places of business must have safety plans. The entire reopening process will unfold over four phases, with a gradual lifting of restrictions.

Here is a breakdown of industries in Phase One:

Construction

Retail – (Only curbside or in-store pickup/drop off)

Manufacturing

Wholesale Trade

﻿Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting

For the complete NY State Re-Opening Guide visit NY Forward