New Rochelle Police Not Investigating Vicious Act by Fake Student Against Fictitious Person

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The New Rochelle Police Department is not investigating a “vicious act of racism in the District perpetrated on social media” by an unknown person against no known person.

“We have no active investigation on the matter,” said New Rochelle Police Captain Cosmo Costa.

Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo expressed horror at vile ethnic slurs and invective which she attributed to someone who is not a New Rochelle student using a false name who targeted what may be a fictitious person in the School District which has been closed for 10 weeks.

“These are matters that our investigation will seek to uncover,” added Feijóo.

“This type of hurtful, destructive behavior is reprehensible and is certainly unacceptable anywhere in the City School District of New Rochelle,” said Feijóo who promised the most severe action possible in response to the pseudonymous attack on a fictitious person which she would not describe but linked to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Feijóo announced a series of Healing Circles for middle and high school students all week, and a Community Healing Circle on June 5, 2020 at 6 p.m. led by David Peters, a professional with experience navigating these very difficult racial issues.

Zoom Community Healing Circle