NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo expressed hope that Governor Andrew Cuomo will extend the election deadline to include ballots postmarked June 9, not merely those received by 5 p.m. on that date, but no such amendment to the executive order has been issued to date.
Effective tomorrow, the District will add four additional lockboxes for the collection of ballots at the following locations:
- Isaac E. Young Middle School at 270 Centre Avenue
- Columbus Elementary School at 275 Washington Avenue
- George M. Davis Elementary School at 80 Iselin Drive.
- WestCOP at 95 Lincoln Avenue
Ballots will still be collected at the entrance to City Hall from the parking lot behind the police station.
Ballots will be collected at the following times:
Friday:
- City Hall, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- All other locations, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
All locations:
- Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Monday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Tuesday:
- City Hall, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- All other locations, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
One thought on “New Rochelle Schools Add Dropbox Locations in Wake of Ballot Fiasco”
She s poor example of a leader serum she cannot do anything right