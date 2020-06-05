Question 18 of 20 for 2020 NRBOE Candidates: Board Members Taking District Jobs?

Do you think Board Members should be allowed to take jobs with the District or its vendors upon leaving the school board?



Adina Berrios Brooks: Absolutely not.

Katie Castellano Minaya: No. Absolutely not.

Barbara D’Alois: Let me be perfectly clear. No, not ever, asked and answered.

Christopher Daniello:Did not answer.

Stephen A. DiDonato: There should be a policy in place that strictly prohibits this practice. It is a conflict of interest.

Sharon D. Footes: No.

Matthew T. Hirschman: I do not believe that they should. We need to make sure that nepotism doesn’t have a role in our school board.

Michael Leone: Never.

Timothy McKnight: There is a direct conflict of interest if a board member takes a position with a vendor upon leaving their term as a board member. In regards to taking a position with the district, I do not feel there is a problem in doing so. The lobbying for contracts or policies that have a financial implication towards a vendor can be classified as unethical and should be avoided at all costs. If the passion and work that has been done as a board member leads you to want to do more for the district in a paid capacity, then I wish them the best in doing so. If they are qualified and meet the criteria of the job, we should embrace one’s desire and ability to enhance our school district.

Mario A. Scarano: Absolutely not it’s a direct conflict of interest.

Julia Taylor: I do not support board members taking jobs in the district after tenure on the board.

Donald Vega: Yes, why wouldn’t they be able to earn a living wherever they want? If there are questions on the contracts, hiring etc. from the school system and board then the problem is the bidding/hiring process not being fair. If that inequity exists, then someone will always find a way to game the system.