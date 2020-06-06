Man Shot and Killed by New Rochelle Police

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A man is dead after he was shot by a New Rochelle police. The incident is under investigation by the New Rochelle Police Department, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Office of the Attorney General.

A statement was issued by the New Rochelle Police Department early Saturday.

On June 5 at about 10:54 pm, two uniformed New Rochelle Police Officers conducted a stop of a Vehicle whose driver had committed several Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The stop was conducted in the area of Potter Avenue and Pierce Street. Immediately after stopping, a passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, one of the Officers fired his TASER , a struggle ensued and the man displayed a handgun and pointed it at one of the Officers and attempted to fire. The Officer discharged his duty weapon at the Subject, striking him once. Officers rendered medical assistance to the Subject, who was pronounced deceased while being transported by Ambulance to an area Hospital.

No further information will be released at this time.