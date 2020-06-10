NAACP New Rochelle Branch And Community Leaders Call On Governor Cuomo To Appoint The NY Attorney General As Special Prosecutor In The Police Shooting Death Of Kamal Flowers

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The NAACP New Rochelle Branch And Community Leaders will hold a press conference on the steps of New Rochelle City Hall Wednesday at 2:30 pm where they will call on Governor Andrew Cuomo to appoint Attorney General Tish James to investigate Kamal Flowers’ death at the hands of police officer, Alec McKenna.

In a statement. NAACP New Rochelle Branch attorney Richard St. Paul said “Mr. Flowers was shot and killed by Officer McKenna after a questionable stop of a vehicle that Mr. Flowers had been a passenger in.”

“The New Rochelle Police Department claims that Mr. Flowers attempted to fire a handgun. However, recent video and reports do not support that Mr. Flowers threatened the life of Officer McKenna,” he added.

Video: https://youtu.be/Zscf5HZsmaU

What: Press conference

Who: Kamal Flowers’ young children, girlfriend, and family members, as well as NAACP President – Minister Mark Mclean, Civil Rights Attorney Richard St. Paul, Esq. and New Rochelle community leaders

When: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 2:30 PM

Where: City Hall Steps, 515 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10601