NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The New Rochelle FUSE, the NYSUT union representing teachers and service-related professionals in New Rochelle has elected Mary Breslin as their new President.

Breslin defeated Aisha Cook, 703 to 336.

Carolyn Bruzzese defeated Paul Summa in the race for Vice President of School-Related Professionals 123 to 63.

They will take office on July 1.

Breslin will take over from Martin Daly who is retiring from the City School District of New Rochelle at the end of the month.