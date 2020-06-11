The Bee-Line Bus System Will Resume Full Service Beginning Monday, June 15

WHITE PLAINS, NY — All routes of the Bee-Line Bus System will be in operation and on their regular schedule starting Monday, June 15th.

Riders are still encouraged to use the system for essential travel only. Bee-Line has previously taken every precaution to protect passengers and drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the implementation of rear-door boarding and the elimination of payment transactions. At this time, rear-door boarding practices are still in place, and payment will not be required on Bee-Line buses until further notice. Front door boarding is permitted for passengers who require the use of the lift or ramp.

All Bee-Line passengers are required to wear a face covering upon entering the bus and must keep them on, covering their nose and mouth, for the duration of their trip. Whenever possible, riders are encouraged to distance themselves and keep six feet away from other passengers.

