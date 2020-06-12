Mount Vernon and New Rochelle Youths March in Unison for Black Lives Matter

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A group of mostly college-age youths led a Black Lives Matter march from Hartley Park in Mount Vernon to Lincoln Park in New Rochelle to call for justice for Kamal Flowers who was killed by New Rochelle Police a week earlier.

The parade kicked off with a speech by Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard.

The group of about 150 people were escorted down Lincoln Avenue by a relay of police officers from Mount Vernon to Pelham to New Rochelle. A group of 25 people awaited them at Lincoln Park.

Over 2,000 people watched live-streamed video on Talk of the Sound (live plus saved video).

The March took about an hour to cover 2.6 Miles in the midday sun of a summer like day in the 80’s. Books from black authors ranging from Huey Newton to Michelle Obama were distributed.

Henderson Clarke, whose brother Kamal Flowers was a key inspiration for the March, gave a moving extemporaneous speech. When he finished he brought up Laura, a young woman up from the crowd. She had a sign with Kamal Flowers name on it. Clarke encouraged other people in the crowd with signs to step forward. Afterwards, Clarke thanked Laura.

As has become something of a tradition at these rallies, a number of speakers turned their attention to this reporter including Rachel Motley who posed for this photo and asked that it be published.

