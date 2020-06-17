New Rochelle Police Arrest Man After Video Of Hard Slap Circulated on Social Media

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a viral video.

In the video, Longmore-Rodriguez, who goes by Diego Wick on his now-private Instagram account, is seen talking into a video camera as a man stands behind him. Suddenly, Wick turns and slaps the man with such forced the man is knocked to the ground.

The incident occurred June 12 at Main Street and North Avenue, according to police.

New Rochelle Police followed up on the video which has been circulating on social media.

Divine Longmore-Rodriguez (aka, Diego Wick), 22, of New Rochelle was located by New Rochelle Police at Mayflower Avenue and Mount Joy Place at 10:50 a.m. on June 16, arrested and charged with Menacing 3rd degree, a Class B Misdemeanor, and Harassment 2nd degree, a Violation.

Longmore-Rodriguez was arraigned yesterday in New Rochelle City Court (virtually), according to court records. A temporary order of protection was issued for the victim and defendant was released. He is due back in court on July, 14 2020 for an all purposes conference.

NRPD thanked residents for notifying them of the video.

“Over the weekend, several residents sent the New Rochelle PD Facebook page a disturbing social media post of what appeared to be an assault of a local resident,” read a message from police on their Facebook page. “Thanks to all those who provided the video.”

The suspect involved was identified, located, and arrested, according to the NRPD Facebook post.

NOTE: We have requested further details on the arrest and will publish them here when we get them.

WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing.

Hard Slap Video: https://talkofthesound.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/rpreplay_final1592413443.mov