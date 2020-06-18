New Rochelle School Budget Approved; Katie and Adina Elected to School Board

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The proposed $283,930,535 New Rochelle School Budget for the 2020-21 school year was approved by voters 4,554 – 2,997.

Adina Berrios Brooks and Katie Castellano Minaya were elected to the School Board. Incumbent Christopher Daniello lost his seat, coming in third.

Adina Berrios Brooks received the most votes, 2,855, and will fill a five-year term beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2025.

Katie Castellano Minaya received the second most votes, 2,333, and will fill a five-year term beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2025.

Adina Berrios Brooks 2,855 Katie Castellano Minaya 2,333 Christopher Daniello 2,186 Julia Taylor 2,089 Timothy McKnight 1,407 Mario A. Scarano 1,057 Michael Leone 650 Barbara D’Alois 590 Matthew T. Hirschman 587 Stephen A. DiDonato 418 Sharon D. Footes 339 Donald Vega 257



The proposed Library Budget was for a 0% tax levy increase so voter approval was not required.

Corey Galloway and Charles F. Burke, Jr. were elected to the Library Board.

Library Board Candidates 2020

Corey Galloway 4,434 Charles F. Burke, Jr. 4,200 David Mener 2,753



The official election results will be announced at a Special Meeting of the school board on Thursday June 18 at City Hall at 7:00 p.m.

The school election in New Rochelle was marred by numerous problems and irregularities including issues with candidates for school board getting their names on the ballot and a series of delays in distributing mail-in ballots to qualified voters.

On May 1, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an Executive Order to extend the period for candidates to get on the school ballot and eliminated the requirement to obtain signatures on a petition. As a result, there were an unprecedented 12 candidates on this year’s school board ballot.

Cuomo also pushed the election back to June 9 and required all ballots to be mail-in ballots. After some District’s including New Rochelle failed to make timely delivery of ballots to voters, Cuomo ordered Districts to accept ballots by mail up until 5 pm on June 16.

The canvass of ballots was delayed an extra day after the District reported 20 trays of mail were delivered by the United States Postal Service 30 minutes before the 5 pm deadline on June 12.