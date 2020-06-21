New Rochelle Calls on Cuomo to Appoint Tish James as Special Prosecutor in Shooting Death of Black Man by White Police Officer

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Every member of the New Rochelle City Council signed a letter Thursday addressed to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo requesting he appoint New York State Attorney General Letitia James to oversee the investigation of the police-involved shooting of Kamal Flowers on June 5th.

Flowers, a 24-year old black man, was shot twice and killed by New Rochelle Police Officer Alec McKenna, a 5-year veteran of the department on June 5th.

The letter was supported by the State Senators and Assembly members representing New Rochelle.

The City Council called the investigation into Flower’s death a “matter of intense concern to the entire community” and the appointment of James’s “vital” so people have the “fullest confidence in the investigation’s conduct and conclusions…best achieved by the appointment of the Attorney General as Special Prosecutor.”

The letter, dated June 18, was signed by New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson and City Council Members Martha Lopez-Hanratty, Albert Tarantino, Yadira Ramos-Herbert, Ivar Hyden, Sara Kaye and Liz Fried.

A second letter, echoing and supporting the City Council letter, was sent by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Senator Shelley Mayer and Assembly Members Amy Paulin and Steve Otis.

The New Rochelle delegation said the appointment of the Attorney General as Special Prosecutor was “fully consistent with Chapter 95 of the Laws of 2020” which “provides for the Appointment of the Attorney General in cases when a death of a person is caused by an act or omission of a police officer.”

The family of Kamal Flowers, their attorney, and the New Rochelle Branch of the NAACP are supporting a written petition calling on the Governor to appoint the Attorney General as Special Prosecutor.

The Next Step Forward Initiative which has organized local rallies and marches has an online petition which had thousands of names.

Justice For Kamal Flowers