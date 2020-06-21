Who is Setting Off All the Fireworks?

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Residents in New Rochelle and throughout Westchester are wondering what is behind the massive spike in fireworks and explosions going off late at night into the early morning all around the City.

“This has been happening for more then two weeks that I started noticing,” said Katie Moriera on the Talk of the Sound Facebook page. “I follow the Nextdoor (app) and every one has been commenting about fireworks everywhere from the border of Larchmont to Pelham Manor and Mount Vernon.”

Pets are suffering from the loud noises.

“I live in the (New Rochelle) Historic District and I hear them every night, my dog is suffering and so is my ability to sleep,” posted KayKay Bouvier. “I feel like I live in a war zone.”

“My poor dog, as many others, are trembling from them,” Jill Ann Veltri Cruz posted.

“My boxer puppy girl is having serious nerve attacks,” posted Rick Shane who lives near Hudson Park. “We will not go out at all at sunset or dark.”

City officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Residents are advised to call their local police department to file a noise complaint about fireworks.

There are various theories but one thing is for sure, New Rochelle is hardly alone.

The New York Times is reporting an 80-fold increase in the number of fireworks complaints, 1,737 fireworks complaints in the first half of June.

In Baltimore, one woman described the fireworks as more like a military assault.

“These aren’t just fireworks, they are mortars going off every night,” said one woman quoted in a local online publication.

In Rhode Island, East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said in less than a month, the city has received 58 fireworks complaints from residents.

“Last year was nothing like the complaints we are getting now,” DaSilva said.

In Connecticut, residents are upset.

“It’s awful. It’s really awful,” said a woman from Hartford. “The sound is so close you think it’s coming through the window.”

In Pennsylvania, the police are blaming a combination of factors starting with legalization of fireworks sales.

Allentown Police Chief Glenn Granitz Jr. attributes the problem to cabin fever, limited entertainment options and a “pandemic-hampered graduation season”.

Massachusetts has seen a large uptick in complaints.

“Fireworks calls to the Boston Police Department this year were up 2,300 percent,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, from 27 calls last May to 650.

Have you heard fireworks late at night? When, where and did you document with police?

Do you have any ideas on the cause of the large increases in fireworks and explosions over the past few weeks?

Post a comment.