New Rochelle BOE Discussion on Relocation of Campus School Part XIII: Remaining Questions

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — This article is Part 8 of 8 in a series on the June 23rd meeting of the New Rochelle Board of Education where administrators and board members discussed a plan to move the Alternative High School from St. Gabes High School to the Family Life Center at Bethesda Baptist Church. There were four subsequent board meetings – two in executive session and two in public session. This series is focused on what took place on June 23rd, an attempt to deceive the board and the public by cherry-picking or withholding information in order to “sell” Bethesda to a skeptical school board.

There are many remaining questions. Here is a partial list. Add your own.

Why was the proposed lease with Bethesda, discussed during the meeting and thus a public record, not made available on BoardDocs?

How many students are never allowed outside at all during the day at each school in the District and how does that compare to Campus School where zero students are allowed outside during the school day?

Why was Holy Family School ruled out because it was too close to New Rochelle High School but this is now a desirable feature of a location?

Are the narrow exit areas in back of building at Bethesda an evacuation concern?

What about ADA issues with parking lot?

If Computer Labs are passé are you getting rid of them at the other schools (every school)?

How many kids can play ping pong at one time in the multi-room?

Where are documents submitted to SED? Can they be posted to BoardDocs since they were discussed in a public meeting?

Why was none of this discussed with the District-Wide Healthy and Safety Committee?

What about A/C issues at Bethesda?

How many classrooms at basement-level; at or near below ground?

What if $50,000 was spent on St. Gabes?

Why were additional full-time Security Guards posted at St Gabes?

Is there a plan to close all the computer labs in all the schools?

Did you report school closures to NYSED? Where are those records?

Is there a NYSED report of days any and all schools were closed for various reasons – full day or half day?

How many students in the District are taught science using carts?

What are all the uses of the multi-purpose room ( breakfast, lunch, music, gym)?

Are there photos of the buckling of the gym floor? When was it first identified as a problem, when was it fixed?



Table of Contents

New Rochelle BOE Discussion on Relocation of Campus School Part I: Acrimony and Blame Shifting

New Rochelle BOE Discussion on Relocation of Campus School Part II: Proximity

New Rochelle BOE Discussion on Relocation of Campus School Part III: AP Courses

New Rochelle BOE Discussion on Relocation of Campus School Part IV: Security at St. Gabes

New Rochelle BOE Discussion on Relocation of Campus School Part V: St. Gabes Building Condition

New Rochelle BOE Discussion on Relocation of Campus School Part VI: Phony Photos and Contrived FAQ

New Rochelle BOE Discussion on Relocation of Campus School Part VII: Recent Review of St. Gabes Building Condition

New Rochelle BOE Discussion on Relocation of Campus School Part XIII: Remaining Questions