Scream Therapy for Pandemics and Violence Courtesy of Iceland

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Are you fed up with being cooped up? Tired of the violence on the streets or on your TV? The Iceland Tourism Board may have the answer.

Visit their “Let It Out” website, scream into your phone and have your primal therapy broadcast on massive loudspeakers placed on the rolling hills of Skógarfoss, South Iceland￼.

You can watch as your scream is broadcast from various remote locations around the island and preserve the moment via a video clip emailed back to your phone.

“You’ve been through a lot this year and it

looks like you need the perfect place to let

your frustrations out,” says the website. “Somewhere big, vast and untouched. It looks like you need Iceland.”

“Record your scream and we’ll release it in

Iceland’s beautiful, wide-open spaces”.

Visit here to shout at the waves in Iceland.