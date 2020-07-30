$1,000,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The New York Lottery today announced one second-prize ticket for the July 29 Powerball drawing was sold in New Rochelle. The ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,000.

The Powerball winning numbers for July 29, 2020 are 7 – 29 – 35 – 40 – 45 and Powerball 26. Powerplay was 2x

The ticket was purchased at the North Avenue Food Mart at 452 North Avenue — the Wave Gas Station / Tim Horton’s at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and North Avenue.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.