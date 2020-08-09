FBI Posts Reward for New Rochelle Man, Hells Angels Member Known as Crazy Chris

NEW YORK, NY — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Christopher Slightam, 47, of New Rochelle.

Slightam was last seen with a short goatee and mustache, although he may have changed his appearance to avoid capture. He may be in the Hudson Valley area of New York.

Slightam — also known as Crazy Chris and Cris McNair is described as Male/White, 5’11”

weighing 220 to 240 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair worn short, in a buzz cut. He has tattoos on his arms.

The FBI’s New York Field Office, Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, is assisting the United States Marshals Service with the search for Christopher Slightam. He is wanted in connection with an investigation into the Hell’s Angels outlaw motorcycle gang operating in New Rochelle, New York. Slightam was released on bail after being arrested and charged in February of 2017 on federal RICO and narcotics conspiracy charges. Slightam pleaded guilty and was ordered to surrender to U.S. Marshals in July of 2017, but he failed to appear.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Slightam in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York, White Plains, New York, on July 21, 2017, after he was charged with failure to appear.

If anyone has information on Christopher Slightam or his whereabouts, they are asked to call the FBI’s New York Field Office at 212-384-5000. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

