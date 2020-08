NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The Con Edison Outage Map, as of noon Monday, shows New Rochelle has had the slowest recovery from the power outages among Sound Shore communities following Tropical Storm Isaias.

Larchmont 82

Mamaroneck Town 686

Mamaroneck Village 918

New Rochelle 2,394

Pelham Manor 206

Pelham Village 67

Port Chester 6

Rye Brook 68

Rye City 155