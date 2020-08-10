NOT SUICIDE? Man Fell or Jumped 7 Stories After He Intentionally Hung Off Edge of Building, Say New Rochelle Police

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Police have determined that a husband and wife were present on the rooftop terrace of 165 Huguenot St, the Printhouse building, when the husband accidentally fell after intentionally hanging off the edge.

“It remains inconclusive as to whether the deceased intentionally jumped, or accidentally slipped and fell,” said New Rochelle Police Captain Cosmo Costa.

The deceased and his wife, were residents of the building.

The rooftop terrace has never been open since the first tenants moved in a year ago. The Printhouse opened in August 2019 but the rooftop terrace was not completed until late fall. The building held off opening the terrace going into cold weather. Plans to open the rooftop terrace in the Spring were cancelled due to coronavirus. Although the rooftop terrace has been “closed” to building residents since the building opened it has remained accessible for fire department accessibility.

On Tuesday August 4th at 10:05 pm New Rochelle Police Officers responded to a resident who observed from a sixth floor window someone who possibly jumped or fell from the seventh floor balcony.

Upon arrival, Officers observed an adult male, aged 37, lying in the rear parking lot unresponsive. He was transported to New Rochelle Montefiore Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

At this time there is no indication that there was any criminality on the part of the wife.

The wife, who neighbors said has psychological issues, was hospitalized by her family after the incident, according to these neighbors.

