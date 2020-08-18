New Rochelle Man Indicted For Sexually Assaulting a 7-Year Old Girl

WHITE PLAINS, NY — Alexis Colchado-Reyes, 24, of New Rochelle was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for sexual abuse of a child.

He was arraigned today before Westchester County Court Judge Susan Cacace on the following charges: Attempted Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, a class C felony, Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a class D felony, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a misdemeanor

He was remanded into custody. The next court date is scheduled for Sept. 9, 2020.

On May 19, 2020, the defendant, Alexis Colchado-Reyes, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 7-year-old child victim. The child told her mother who immediately called 911. The child victim was taken to the hospital and was seen by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner. After receiving medical treatment, a Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit was collected and subsequently taken to the Westchester County Department of Laboratories and Research for testing. Later, the victim was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Special Prosecutions Division Assistant District Attorney Mollie O’Rourke is prosecuting the case.

“This case illustrates the special attention child victims are paid by trained professionals in the field, from child advocates, to nurses, and the staffs of the Children’s Advocacy Center and our Special Prosecution Division,” said Westchester County District Anthony Scarpino. “The trauma a child goes through is considered through the whole process but it is never easy. We credit this family for all they have done to stop this alleged predator.”