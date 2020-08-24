Federal Judge Grants Stay in NYPD Police Misconduct Records Case

NEW YORK, NY — Judge Katherine Polk Failla granted a Stay late Friday on her decision to lift her own Temporary Restraining Order on the release of police disciplinary records in New York City. The Stay was granted until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26.

Failla issued a TRO on July 16 after the New York Police Benevolent Association and other public safety unions filed a lawsuit against the City of New York on July 15 which was transferred to federal court the next day. She lifted the TRO on August 21st.

The stay puts a temporary hold on the decision in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York which clears the way for the release of such records throughout the Southern District of New York — including New Rochelle — which requires the immediate release of the police disciplinary records for New Rochelle Police Office Alec McKenna.

