Former New Rochelle School Board Member Had 3 NYPD Misconduct Complaints, None Substantiated

NEW ROCHELLE, NY –Former New Rochelle Board of Education Member Christopher Daniello who was defeated in his bid to serve a full 5-year term in June and recently retired from the New York Police Department had 3 complaints filed against him according to recently released NYPD Misconduct records.

Daniello was elected to the school board in May 2018 to serve out the unexpired term of Madalli Atallah.

Daniello was the subject of a complaint in 2000 alleging Abuse of Authority for “Gun pointed/gun drawn”. The charge was not substantiated, “Complainant Uncooperative”.

In 2002, Danielo was the subject of a complaint alleging two allegations of Use of Force (Physical force, Pepper spray), Abuse of Authority (Threat of force (verbal or physical)), and Discourtesy (Word). The complaint was Withdrawn.

In 2006, Danielo was the subject of a complaint alleging one allegation of Discourtesy (Word). The complaint was Withdrawn.