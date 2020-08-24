Former New Rochelle School Security Officer Had More Than a Dozen NYPD Misconduct Complaints, Including Use of Force

NEW ROCHELLE, NY –For years, the City School District of New Rochelle illegally employed Rolf Koehler as a full-time security officer. He was removed in 2011 following a two-year campaign by Talk of the Sound to expose corruption in the hiring of school security employees.

At issue was the failure of the District to obtain valid 211 Waivers for Koehler so that he could work for the District while continuing to received his New York City Police Pension. After Talk of the Sound exposed the double-dipping scheme, the District created a series of fake job titles for Koehler to skirt New York State Civil Service Laws.

Rolf Koehler served in the New York City Police Department for 21 years. He rose to Detective working in the Bronx Vice Department. He was a Security Officer at New Rochelle High School for 9 years. He left New Rochelle to work at NJB Security which placed him an outsourced Head of Security at Rye Middle School/High School in 2011. Koehler left the Rye School District in 2019 when the District outsourced security to Alteris.

NYPD Misconduct records published last week by the New York Civil Liberties Union show Koehler was the subject of 14 complaints, 5 involving Use of Force. Six of the complaints were substantiated by the Civilian Complaint Review Board, 2 involving Use of Force. The New York Police Department took no action on the complaints.

The CCRB recommended Charges and Command Discipline on three charges from two incidents: Force, Abuse of Authority, Discourtesy. In one incident the Complainant was “unavailable”. Two of the incidents were found to be Unsubstantiated.

