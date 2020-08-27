As Schools Struggle to Launch, New Rochelle Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo to Take Unexpected Medical Leave

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — With the First Day for Students on September 9 less than two weeks away, New Rochelle Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo announced today she will take an unexpected two week medical leave to begin on September 3.

This will be the second time in her first year on the job that Feijóo has taken an unexpected, extended medical leave.

Feijóo contracted the coronavirus in March and was forced to quarantine at home.

“I regret to share with you that I must take a brief leave of absence from my duties as the Superintendent of Schools commencing September 3 to undergo necessary surgery,” said Feijóo. “Although it appears that my recovery time should be brief, it is anticipated that I will not be available to perform my duties for approximately two weeks.”

“I am sure you can appreciate how difficult this decision was for me to make at this time but it is simply unavoidable. It was my strong desire to delay this procedure as I understand and appreciate my absence comes at a difficult time, however, given the circumstances and upon the advice of my doctor, I could not delay the surgery.”

Dr. Alex Marerro, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, will be appointed by the Board of Education to serve as the Acting Superintendent during Feijóo’s absence.

“The Board of Education wishes Dr.Feijóo a speedy recovery and will partner with Dr. Marrero in his role as Acting Superintendent to ensure the smooth and orderly opening of school,” said Board of Education President Rachel Relkin.

“I wish Dr. Feijóo a speedy recovery,” said Dr. Marrero. “I am honored have the confidence of the Board of Education and Superintendent to serve as Acting Superintendent and to prepare New Rochelle schools to start the school year during these unprecedented times. I look forward to Dr. Feijóo’s return.”

RELATED:

New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo Letter to Community on her September 2020 Medical Leave