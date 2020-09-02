Citing Internet Bandwidth Limits, New Rochelle Pushes Back School Re-Entry Plan

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — New Rochelle School Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo notified teachers and parents that the the “hybrid re-entry plan” has been pushed back further due to Internet bandwidth limits.

“The District’s internet provider informed us that they are currently unable to provide us with the bandwidth needed to support the significantly enhanced virtual instructional opportunity that we have planned for our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo in a statement to the New Rochelle School community. “This means that the vast majority of our teaching staff will instruct students from their homes or other remote locations rather than from our schools.”

Teachers will report to schools on September 8 and may also report to the schools September 9 through 11 for school activities, said Feijóo.

Students in Pre-K, Grades 1,2,3,6, and some Special Education students will return part-time on October 19th.

Grades 4,5,8 will return part-time on October 26th.

Grade 7 will return on November 2nd.

New Rochelle High School will return on November 9th.

“The need for expanded broadband requires us to change the re-entry timeline we shared with you in August. The new re-entry guidelines that we have established are as follows.”