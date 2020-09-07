Two Injured in Pelham as Car Falls 15 Feet Then Flips Over

PELHAM, NY — A vehicle went off an approximately 15 foot high wall near the Pelham train station last night, flipping over and trapping two people inside. The incident occurred to the rear of 105 Wolfs Lane.

Pelham firefighters stabilized the upside down vehicle, a precautionary line was stretched, and firefighters extricated the two victims from the vehicle and treated at the scene.

The victims were treated at the scene.

The PFD drone, equipped with thermal capabilities, was deployed to canvass the area for the possibility of other victims and to assist with scene lighting. ⁣

⁣

⁣