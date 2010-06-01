Bramson Requires City Judge Nominees to Take Unusual Pledge — No Primary Challenge or Alternative Nominiations

Noam Bramson, concerned that a Democratic candidate for City Judge might create problems for the chosen candidate successfully sought to require each candidate to take a pledge before any decision was made that they would not mount a Democratic primary challenge and would decline the nomination of any other political party in the November general election. In effect, Bramson sought to curtail the candidates rights under election law and to dictate a position to the Democratic Committee while claiming the opposite.

It is generally frowned upon by New York State’s judicial ethics board for judicial candidates to take any sort of “pledge” and certain types of pledges are specifically banned. The Judicial Campaign Ethics Handbook does not speak directly to the issue in New Rochelle but does offer numerous rulings which stress the requirement for judges and judicial candidates to avoid making pledges.

Bramson rounded up support for his pledge from Westchester County Clerk Timothy Idoni and City Council Members James Stowe, Barry Fertel, and Marianne Sussman. It is common for major party candidates to seek nominations from other parties. Bramson has run on other party lines in the past.