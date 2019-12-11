New Rochelle Makes it Official: Coach D is Out

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — After weeks of speculation, Louis DiRienzo is out as the head football coach of the New Rochelle Huguenots.

Coach D, as he is affectionately known, was “reassigned” on November 13th by Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo. His team went on to win three straight playoff games culminating in a win in the New York State Championship Game in Syracuse on November 30th.

DiRienzo signed the settlement agreement and his resignation letter on November 29th. Feijóo and Board President Amy Moselhi sign the agreement on December 3rd. Under the terms of the agreement, DiRienzo had 7 days to revoke the agreement once executed by both parties so it did not become effective until after December 10th which is why the District issued a press statement announcing DiRienzo’s resignation on December 11th.

Under the agreement, DiRienzo will be paid his regular salary and benefits until December 31st and then the equivalent to 12 months salary ($154,693) paid out in two lump sum payments with one between January 2, 2020 and January 28, 2020, and the other before March 28, 2020.

The resulting outcry following his “reassignment” garnered significant media coverage as angry supporters of the Coach called for Feijóo’s resignation and that of Board President Any Moselhi. The FUSE union, citing lack of due process, joined the call for Feijóo’s resignation.

A statement from DiRienzo was issued by the District:

“After much thought, I have decided to resign from my positions as head football coach and teacher at New Rochelle High School,” said DiRienzo. “I am proud of my students’ and teams’ accomplishments on and off the football field these past 28 years. I will always be rooting for the Huguenots and the New Rochelle community. I thank the community for its support over the years.”

The District issued an official statement thanking the coach for his “service to the community” not his “service to the school District”, a glaring omission.

“After 28 years of service to the New Rochelle City School District, its students and student athletes, Coach Louis DiRienzo has decided to resign from his position effective December 31, 2019. The Board thanks Coach DiRienzo for his years of dedicated service to the community and wishes him well in all of his future endeavors.”

“There is nothing I can add to the statement which was released yesterday. It was written by Coach D’s attorneys and we agreed not to say anything past that statement,” said New Rochelle Board of Education President Amy Moselhi. “Even the way that the statement was shared was agreed upon by Couch D’s lawyers.”

Settlement Agreement