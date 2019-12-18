New Rochelle School District Hires Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum

Dr. Alex Marrero, a school administrator with a record of helping to increase graduation rates and improve schools, was hired tonight to be the City School District of New Rochelle’s next Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction.

Currently the Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education in the East Ramapo Central School District, Dr. Marrero will begin his New Rochelle position on Jan. 21, 2020. His appointment was approved by the New Rochelle Board of Education tonight at a meeting in New Rochelle High School.

“Dr. Marrero will serve as an integral part of my Cabinet and will help me fulfill my vision for excellence and access to a rigorous education for all students,” said Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo. “His proven ability to analyze data and implement strategies to address gaps in equity and achievement will impact all students throughout our district.”

The position puts Dr. Marrero in charge of maintaining and improving a high-quality curriculum and level of instruction for all students in Westchester’s second-largest school system, with an enrollment of 11,000. He will also be responsible for implementing instruction that is meaningful across cultures in a diverse district where students’ families speak 56 different languages at home.

Dr. Marrero has distinguished himself in several administrative roles. As an Assistant Principal in the Bronx, he was instrumental in increasing his school’s graduation rate 35 percentage points. Another challenging Bronx school, with Dr. Marrero as Principal, saw its proficiency rate leap 20 percentage points. The improvement elevated that school into “Good Standing” under the federal No Child Left Behind accountability measures.

More recently, Dr. Marrero brought his formula for success to the East Ramapo schools when he joined the district in March 2018. His leadership has helped improve graduation rates and schools’ and targeted indicators under federal Every Student Succeeds Act accountability measures.

Dr. Feijóo said Dr. Marrero impressed her and the Board of Education with the fortitude honed in a challenging upbringing in addition to his experience, education and record. Dr. Marrero was raised in the Bronx with no steady father figure and all the challenges that poverty presents. His mother passed away shortly after Dr. Marrero graduated high school, but she left him with the values she had instilled in him, including a strong work ethic and a love of learning.

“Growing up in the heart of the Bronx, I learned firsthand the importance of having quality guidance and leadership,” he has said. “With so many obstacles and hurdles that I was faced with, I was expected to become a statistic like many before me. That was not the case for me.”

Persevering, his experience taught him the truth of a bit of wisdom he borrows from Nelson Mandela; “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

Dr. Marrero earned a bachelor’s degree from Fordham University and a Master’s degree plus several diplomas from Manhattan College. He earned his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Sage College a holds a certificate in advanced educational leadership from Harvard University.

Having benefited from education, and from the mentorship of teachers and counselors who cared when he was young, he is driven to pay it forward.

“Public education is my passion,” he has said. “I have dedicated my entire career to ensuring that every child is given a world-class opportunity to succeed in college and a career of their choice.”

Beyond the classroom, he is actively involved in many local and non-profit organizations that help young people outside of school.

His awards include, most recently, 2018 Latino Educator of the Year from the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents.

Dr. Marrero plans to make a tremendous impact on the New Rochelle community, through improvements aimed at driving culturally responsive teaching and curriculum, and through his own life using education as a tool to change the world.

“Dr. Marrero’s impressive educational background and inspirational life story make him the ideal administrator to lead Curriculum and Instruction in New Rochelle,” said Dr. Feijóo.