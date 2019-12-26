Larchmont Man Who Worked in Schools and Libraries Busted for Child Porn

LARCHMONT, NY — A Larchmont man who previously served on the Tri-Municipal Human Rights Commission, volunteered for the Larchmont Fire Department and worked in local schools and public libraries in Larchmont and Mamaroneck was arrested the week before Christmas after investigators from the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office found at least one image of child sexual exploitation in his possession.

Trevor McKay, 40, of Larchmont is charged with possessing and promoting child pornography.

McKay was arrested Thursday, December 19th by the District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigators and arraigned in New Rochelle City Court on charges of Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, a class D felony, and Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, a class E felony. He was released on his own recognizance. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 6, 2020.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received incident information from Google about “Child Pornography” that had been sent through their server. Google informed NCMEC that a person using an email account had uploaded images of child pornography. The user of that email account was using a mobile telephone at the time of the upload.

The New York State Police, which staffs the NYS Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), reviewed the case and received a response from the telephone provider about the user of the mobile telephone.

The information was forwarded to the Westchester District Attorney’s Office Cybercrime Bureau, which launched an investigation.

The DA’s Investigators executed a search warrant at McKay’s residence. The felony complaint alleges, at least one image of child sexual exploitation was found on his computers and mobile devices.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Delohery, Chief of the Investigations Division Cybercrime Bureau, is prosecuting the case.

McKay was featured in a 2010 article in the Larchmont Gazette after he addressed a group of 6th graders at the Hommocks School as part of an anti-bullying assembly and a 2002 article on volunteers at the Larchmont Fire Department.

Bullied as a Child, He Pushes Back at Hommocks (2010)

Mr. McKay has been active in the community and has spoken in front of large groups since he was very young. At 20, he was the youngest person ever to be appointed to the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Human Rights Commission. He worked in the call room as a volunteer for the Larchmont Fire Department, has played piano at St. Augustine’s Church for more than a decade and performs throughout Larchmont.

Fire Recruits Look to Give Back to the Community (2002)

McKay is a member of the Tri-Municipal Human Rights Commission and has been working for the Mamaroneck School District in the Chatsworth library and with the Understanding Handicaps program. He said, “As I work with the students, it’s good for them to see me on the Human Rights Commission and as ‘Fireman Trev,’ out and about helping in the community.” He wants the students to think, “If Trev can help the community, so can I.”