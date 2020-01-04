Jared Rice Sworn In as City Judge of New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Former District 3 Council Member Jared Rice is now the Honorable Jared R. Rice as City Judge of New Rochelle.

Rice was sworn in on New Year’s Day￼ but the public ceremony was held Friday night at Bethesda Baptist Church.

New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson served as Master of Ceremonies.

Rev. Dr. Allen Paul Weaver, Jr. gave the invocation and Jocelyn and Jayden Rice led the overflow crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Three judges gave remarks: Judge Anthony Carbone, New York County Clerk Judge Milton Tingling and Administrative Judge Ninth Judicial District Judge Kathie Davidson.

Judge Carbone welcomed Jared Rice to the “family” of the New Rochelle City Court. Judge Tingling spoke about Jared Rice clerking for him as a New York Supreme Court Justice. Davidson spoke of her history with the Rice family.

The Oath of Office was administered to Jared Rice by his mother, Honorable Gail Rice.

Rice got emotional thanking Mayor Bramson for putting his “full faith” in him by appointing him as judge. Rice said he was grateful for the opportunity and promised to be firm and fair.

Rice thanked his mother, father, his wife, and his children.

The Benediction was give by Jared Rice’s brother, Pastor Jordan Rice of Renaissance Church NYC.

Dignitaries on hand included; from the New Rochelle City Council Bee Brown (retired), Yadira Ramos-Herbert, and Al Tarantino.From the New Rochelle Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo, President Amy Moselhi, Vice President Paul Warhit, William Ianuzzi, Todd Kern, Julia Muggia-Ochs. New Rochelle Court Clerk James Generoso. Police Commissioner Joe Schaller. NRMHA Executive Director Angela Farrish. New Rochelle Fund for Educational Excellence Matt Costa. From the Westchester County BOL, Damon Maher, Terry Clements, Pearl Quarles (retired), Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Westchester County Executive George Latimer. Westchester County Clerk Tim Idoni, NYS Assemblyman Steve Otis and others.

VIDEO: