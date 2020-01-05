Bryan Stamps Chronology Update: What Really Happened after January 18 Stabbing at New Rochelle High School?

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — As the two year anniversary approaches, the most horrific week of student-on-student violence in the history of New Rochelle has never been investigated and no one has ever held accountable for the many failures by Board Members, Administrators and Employees. While some of those people are now gone, many remain. The list starts with Dr. Brooke Balchan who should have been fired long ago.

In 2018, between January 10th and January 18th, New Rochelle High School was the subject of massive media scrutiny. An altercation at the high school moved to North Avenue as a group of students stalked two other students resulting in the stabbing death of Valaree Schwab by Z’inah Brown. On the day of Brown’s arraignment on murder charges, January 17th, a second violent altercation broke out a short distance from where the first one ended, at a pizzeria near the high school campus sending one student to the hospital. The following day, January 18th, one of the students involved in the pizzeria altercation stabbed a student in a classroom at the high school.

The following is an update on our story published on May 22, 2018 which provided a detailed account of what transpired on January 18, 2018: Bryan Stamps Chronology: What Really Happened on January 18 at New Rochelle High School?

Having reviewed hundreds of pages of records from the school district, police department and fire department and interviewing more than 20 people with direct knowledge of the events that transpired that day, we now want to turn to what has happened since that day.

Some context is in order.

Our previous chronology article detailed the timeline based on then-available school, police and fire department records; we now have the added details that came out of the criminal trial and what has come out so far in the ongoing civil lawsuit.

Court records refer to the stabbing victim as “EJ”. We know the victim’s name. Although EJ is no longer a minor, he is the victim of a crime so we are not publishing his name without permission, which has been requested but not granted. If that changes we will update the story accordingly.

In 2018, EJ and Thelma Jordan, his grandmother, filed a civl lawsuit in Westchester Supreme Court against Bryan Stamps and the City School District of New Rochelle. Stamps never responded to the lawsuit so the Court granted a summary judgment motion last Fall. The case against the District continues.

The story begins 3 years ago:

Bryan Stamps, then 13, stabbed a fellow 8th grader at Isaac E. Young Middle School on May 4, 2016. School officials claimed the incident happened off school property. They lied. The stabbing happened on school property, on Tocci Field, the site of the former Trinity School, still owned by the City School District of New Rochelle.

Stamps was charged as a juvenile delinquent with Assault 2nd degree and tried in Family Court, he was given probabtion and barred from District property. He was allowed to enroll at New Rochelle High School in the fall of 2017.

In the weeks leading up to the stabbing. Stamps was being sought in connection with a number of crimes including a strong arm robbery (he allegedly stole another student’s Beats headphones).

Stamps was not involved when Z’inah Brown stabbed and killed Valaree Schwab on January 10, 2018 but one week later, on January 17, 2018, Stamps was involved in a melee at Gemelli’s Pizzeria when students returning from Brown’s arraignment on murder charges attacked Stamps inside the restaurant. Stamps, still on probation for the Isaac stabbing, was detained by police and found in possession of an edged-weapon.

Despite an apparent violation of his probation and being sought for other crimes, Stamps was inexplicably released from police custody.

EJ was not present at Gemelli’s on January 17, 2018 when the melee occurred but was friends with some of the students who were which was later suggested by police, speaking on background, as a possible motive for the attack.

On January 18, 2018, Bryan Stamps, then 16, stabbed EJ, a fellow student, an 11th grader, in the torso with a sharp object, reportedly a pen. The incident took place at about 8:30 a.m., during a Spanish language class taught by Santiago Gomez in Room 151 at New Rochelle High School. There were 24 other students present according to court records. As a result of the stabbing, EJ suffered a lacerated left lung, a lacerated spleen, and a lacerated diaphragm.

No one at the school called 911, a violation of the Board-approved School Safety Plan. School Medical Director Dr. Brooke Balchan ordered her staff not to call police. Balchan’s violation of multiple school safety protocols both allowed a violent criminal to escape into the wind for four months and delayed emergency medical treatment for a student in her care who was bleeding to death in front of her. Instead of following protocol, Balchan ordered her staff, over their objections, to call Thelma Jordan, the victim’s grandmother, to come pick up her grandson as he went into shock from internal bleeding and psychological trauma.

Asked later by colleagues why she did not call 911, Balchan said “it did not look that bad,” according to one source.

Classes began that day as they normally do, with First Period at 8:15 a.m.

At 8:19 a.m., Assistant Principal Joseph Starvaggi sent an email to staff regarding the violent altercation the day before at Gemelli’s Pizza involving Bryan Stamps.

At 8:26 a.m., one minute past the “10 minute grace period” allowed under a policy instituted by New Rochelle High School Principal Reggie Richardson, Stamps entered the school through the Embassy Entrance at 265 Clove Road. He was not challenged for being late, or questioned as to his state of mind following the violent incident the day before, but instead made his way to his Spanish class where a mid-term was already underway.

EJ later provided a sworn statement, seen by Talk of the Sound, as to what happened next: he was in his Spanish class when Stamps asked the teacher’s permission to go to the bathroom. As Stamps was leaving the classroom, “he walked next to my desk and stabbed me twice with a sharp object in the area of my left armpit while I was seated at my desk”.

EJ did not know he had been stabbed, he thought he had been punched. Gomez told Jordan to pull up his shirt. He had been stabbed twice. Several students screamed. Rather than call 911 as called for under the School Safety Plan, Gomez sought help from two school guards who responded to the screams emanating from Room 151. Security guard Christina Newman escorted EJ to the nurses office on the second-floor.

Three employees were involved at this point but there no calls to 911 and no calls to Director of Security Bruce Daniele.

Among those present in the Nurses office, according to school records, was House I Principal Daniel Gonzalez (now House IV Principal), Nurse Diane Vetrano, Nurse Nancy Marino, Dr. Brooke Balchan. Not in the records but present according to sources who were also present were Christina Newman, Security Guard Rob Johnson, then-House IV Principal Shadia Alvarez, School Security Officer Paul Sarachelli, and possibly others.

At least ten employees were involved at this point but there were still no calls to 911 and no calls to Director of Security Bruce Daniele.

Noticeably absent from the scene was Principal Reggie Richardson, Security Director Bruce Daniele and Assistant Principal Joseph Starvaggi.

EJ was examined in the Nurse’s Office — the records do not say by who. Two 1.5 centimeter lacerations were observed in EJ’s left/upper middle torso. He was treated with “first aid” and “wound care” (disinfectant and bandages).

At 8:37 a.m. Stamps exited the building through the “night school” doors leading to House IV, according to a review of CCTV cameras by New Rochelle Police officers Ray Andolina and Terrance Fudge and Daniele.

At about 8:39 a.m., Balchan, who happened to be in the building that day, took control of the scene in the nurses office. Balchan countermanded efforts to report the stabbing to police and call for an ambulance and instead instructed her staff to call Thelma Jordan, EJ’s emergency contact

After an argument with her staff over whether or not to call 911, Balchan prevailed and Thelma Jordan was called at 8:44 a.m. — the records do not say by who.. Jordan was told to come to the school to pick up her grandson and take him to Urgent Care.￼

At 8:51 a.m. a parent called 911.

Soon after, Bruce Danielle called officers Andolina and Fudge —just leaving police headquarters for the high school to interview Stamps about the Gemelli’s altercation— and told them “I think we had a stabbing”.

At 8:55 a.m., the New Rochelle Police Department called the New Rochelle Fire Department to dispatch apparatus and paramedics to New Rochelle High School.

At 8:57 a.m., New Rochelle Fire Department dispatched apparatus and ambulance to New Rochelle High School.

At 8:59 a.m. New Rochelle Police officers arrived on scene, New Rochelle Police Officer Jose Hued and New Rochelle Police Lieutenant Robert Wentzler responded to the Nurse’s Office. Andolina and Fudge responded to the Security Command Post.

Told by Balchan that the grandmother had been called to pick up the student, NRPD Lieutenant Wentzler took command of the scene, telling Balchan, “Fuck that. I am in command. He’s going out in a bus (i.e., an ambulance)”, and, unaware paramedics were already on their way, called for an expedited ambulance to the scene. Soon after, EMS Paramedic Rothschild and EMS Paramedic Arena arrived on scene, two minutes after they were dispatched from Firehouse 3 at 756 North Avenue, near Eastchester Road, a few blocks from the Clove Road entrance to the high school.

Also at 8:59 a.m., faculty and staff at the high school received a text alert stating “there was a fight in a class and a student was injured, not seriously”, adding “we were trying to get one of the boys however he left the building.”

The school officials never corrected their original claim that EJ’s injury was not serious and continued to repeat this falsehood many times.

When First Period ended at 9:03 a.m., students were told to remain in place.

At 9:13 a.m., paramedics left the scene with EJ and transported him to the Trauma Unit at Jacobi Medical Center where he was rushed into emergency surgery.

Between 9:00 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Bruce Daniele reviewed video surveillance recordings with Andolina and Fudge. They observed Bryan Stamps exit the building at 8:37 a.m. Based on this, Starvaggi announced a “Lockout” over security guard radios, more than 30 minutes after the stabbing.

At 9:15 a.m. police put out a BOLO ALERT for Bryan Stamps, “Male/Black, 145 pounds, 5’ 7”, medium complexion. Ran out of school at 8:37 a.m.. Last seen wearing green hoodie, blue jeans, dark sneaker, suspect possibly armed with a knife, may be combative.”

The first public notice of the incident was a Tweet from @TalkoftheSound at 9:26 a.m.: “New Rochelle High School on lockout after another stabbing, but people going in/out of Embassy entrance.”

The first notice to parents from the school was an email/text alert at 10:05 a.m.:

“There is currently a lockout in effect at NRHS. A lock out is when there is an possible exterior threat and no one is permitted to enter or leave the building. Students are safe and following their normal school schedule. We will lift the lockout once we have received clearance from NRPD.”

The students were not safe. One student had been stabbed and was bleeding to death and the whereabout of the perpetrator was unknown for about half an hour.

At 10:13 a.m. the New Rochelle Fire Department closed their event; the ambulance at Jacobi went back into service.

At 11:02 a.m. the New Rochelle Police Department issued a statement which said, incorrectly, that NRPD was first called by High School Security at 8:50 a.m. and, also incorrectly said “the injuries do not appear to be life threatening at this time.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Deputy Commissioner Robert Gazzola, in a subsequent interview with Talk of the Sound for the original Chronology article, corrected the original incorrect statements that EJ’s injuries were not life threatening when they were and that school security was the first to call police when it was a parent who was the first to call.

Over the next few hours, the District put out a series of statements with terms fabricated by Starvaggi such as “hold-in-place mode”, “modified lockout” and “lockout protocol modified to tight controls on access”. There is a limited set of official school emergency terms that are determined by the U.S. Department of Justice and the New York State Police. No School Safety Plan uses terms like “modified lockout” or “tight controls on access”. Starvaggi used the terms to justify allowing anyone claiming a connection to a student — not just parents and guardians — to enter the school to take their children out of the school during a lockout while police were still searching for Bryan Stamps.

Policy 5140 states:

A student will be released from school only to those persons whose names appear on a list provided by the child’s parent. Only law enforcement officials and child protective services workers may take custody of a child without this prior permission. In the case of divorced parents, a student will be released to either parent if the parents have joint custody. A student will be released to a non‑custodial parent only if the divorce decree does not prevent such release and there is written permission for release to the non‑custodial parent signed by the custodial parent on file with the school. No staff member will permit any student to leave school prior to the regular hour of dismissal except by permission of the principal.

Students were released to grandparents and “family friends” in violation of 5140.

As Bryan Stamps fled New Rochelle, EJ was undergoing emergency major surgery at Jacobi. According to court records seen by Talk of the Sound, EJ remainED in the Intensive Care Unity for 6 ½ days. He suffered excruciating pain. He had numerous staples in his body to close his wounds. He was hooked up to a number of machines. He received medications and numerous injections. He required 24 hour care.

Unable to return to the high school, EJ was home schooled the rest of the school year.

On April 4, 2018, EJ and Thelma Jordan filed a Notice of Claim against the City School District of New Rochelle.

EJ and Thelma Jordan are represented by the law firm of Worby, Vecchio, Edelman, LLP of White Plains, NY. The City School District of New Rochelle is represented by the law firm of O’Connor, McGuiness, Conte, Doyle and Oleson of White Plains, NY.

Stamps was indicted in absentia by a Westchester County Grand Jury on April 16, 2018 for one count of Attempted Murder. After close to four months in hiding, on May 14, 2018, Stamps was located in Gadsen, Alabama by the FBI and taken into custody. He waived extradition to New York two days later. The Westchester County Police Warrants Squad went to Alabama, took him into custody and returned him to Westchester County to stand trial.

In the summer of 2018, EJ attended summer school.

On August 7, 2018, the District compelled “50-h” testimony from EJ. A 50-h hearing is a pre-action hearing where a person appears under oath to answer questions posed by an attorney retained by a government agency prior to filing a lawsuit.

￼

On August 28, 2018, EJ and Thelma Jordan filed a lawsuit against Bryan Stamps and the City School District of New Rochelle in Westchester County Supreme Court. The case was assigned to Judge Joan B. Lefkowitz.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for injuries sustained by EJ including a lacerated left lung, a lacerated spleen, a lacerated diaphragm, internal bleeding and psychological trauma and other damages to Thelma Jordan.

On October 4, 2018, in a plea agreement with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, Stamps pleaded guilty to Assault in the First Degree, a class B felony.

On January 19, 2019, Stamps was sentenced as a Juvenile Offender by Westchester County Court Judge Barry Warhit, brother of New Rochelle Board of Education Vice-President Paul Warhit. He received a one to three year sentence in state prison on the Assault First charge.

At the sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Kerrie Williams read an impact statement from the Thelma Jordan listing the trauma Stamps imposed on her grandson, family and the other students and teachers at New Rochelle High School. In her letter, Jordan also said in regards to the adults who helped Stamps flee the law and remain in Alabama, “Shame on you.”

She added, “Bryan does not seem to understand the seriousness of his actions.”

The morning of Thursday, January 18, 2018. My grandson had a scheduled doctor’s appointment that day but decided taking his Spanish Test was more important and so he went off to school without a care in this world. No one could have imagined and he never felt Bryan Stamps was a threat to him until he stabbed him in the back. My family was thrust into a life changing event that day by this violent act inflicted on my grandson in a classroom at New Rochelle High School. My family was filled with unbelief, fear, stress and uncertainty of how this situation was going to turn out.

He required emergency major surgery, he could have died from the attack, he stayed in ICU for 6 ½ days, had numerous staples to close his wounds, he suffered excruciating pain, numerous injections, hooked up to a number of machines, medications and he required 24 hours support and help with everything he needed to do. He suffered much trauma, his first time being in the hospital, being seriously injured and surgery.

He had to be home schooled the rest of the school year and this was time away from his classes, teachers, friends and schoolmates. He then had to attend summer school to catch up on his studies. Even though it has been over a year since this incident my grandson still deals with feeling unsafe on the outside and also feels anxiety and stress when people want to ask questions about the events of that day.

Not only was my family traumatized but their was the Spanish teacher and the many students that was present in Spanish class that day. When I arrived at school that morning I saw some kids in tears and having to leave school that day. They were not expecting to witness a 15 year old commit such a act of violence. The New Rochelle School Districts good reputation has also been tarnished by Bryan’s violent acts.

It is obvious this was a planned and premeditated assault on my grandson with also a get-away plan. The adults who helped this 15 year old to travel to another state to escape arrest should be accountable as well, they knew he had a penchant to stab because he has previously stabbed another child with a knife. For his crime, his family sent him on a vacation, pat him on the back and supported him even though he almost killed a classmate. Shame on you … Bryan, does not seem to understand the seriousness of his actions. To the court in closing, the family feels Bryan should be required to serve the maximum of the sentence so he can take this opportunity to reflect on the crimes he has committed in his young life and then choose a path he will be proud to follow in the future.

Thank you,

Mrs. Jordan

After the sentencing, Stamps was remanded to the Woodfield Detention Cottage in Valhalla, NY where he remains incarcerated to this day.

On September 19, 2018 lawyers for the District filed a raft of motions seeking various things: a Bill of Particulars, Medical Records, Prior Notice of Surgery, Intra Operative Photos and Pathology Reports, Eyewitnesses and Notice, Witnesses, Statements, Photographs, Expert Witness Information, Collateral Source Information, Medicaid/Medicare or DSS Lien, Economic Expert Witness Information, Prior and Subsequent Claim/Lawsuit, Oral Depositions, and Social Media Information including access to social media accounts LinkedIN, Facebook, Twitter, MySpace, YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram.

Over the past several months, Stacey Nolan Meaney, Clinical Trauma Specialist for the Westchester County DA Victims Services Bureau has refused repeated requests by the plaintiff’s lawyers to turn over ￼psychological records plus notes (redacted) despite EJ waiving his privacy rights. EJ’s lawyers want the records to support the trauma claims in the lawsuit.

In December 2019 current and former school District employees were deposed by lawyers for EJ and Thelma Jordan including Joseph Starvaggi, Dr. Brook Balchan, Christina Newman, and Santiago Gomez. Reggie Richardson is scheduled for a deposition.

EJ and Thelma Jordan were deposed by lawyers for the District on December 18, 2018, in White Plains.

On the same day, Stacey Nolan Meaney was ordered by the Court to turn over EJ’s records.

The next court date in the civil case is a Conference on January 24, 2020.

A number of questions from the case remain:

What was Thelma Jordam told when she was called on January 18, 2018? Who called her?

How long was EJ in surgery? Did have multiple surgeries? What was the length of his recuperation?

When did EJ return to school? Which school (court records reference White Plains and Tuckahoe)? If he went to school outside of New Rochelle after the incident who paid for the tuition and transportation?

Was EJ at Gemellis?

If police were looking for Stamps for alleged crimes before the Gemelli’s incident and he was found in possession of a knife or edged-weapon, an apparent probation violation, why was he not detained or arrested?

What might have been a motive for Stamps attacking EJ?

Who is the mom who police say called 911 to report the stabbing?

Did Stacey Nolan Meaney comply with the Court order to turn over psychological records plus notes (redacted).

The most important question for the community is why has the New Rochelle Board of Education failed to conduct any sort of look back at what happened in January 2018 and why hasn’t anyone ever held accountable starting with Dr. Brooke Balchan who was willing to let a student bleed to death in what appears to have been an attempt to hush up the incident and avoid negative publicity in the immediate aftermath of the murder of a student the week before.

RELATED:

New Rochelle Middle School Student Stabbed

New Rochelle High School Student Stabbed to Death by Fellow Student

Bryan Stamps Chronology: What Really Happened on January 18 at New Rochelle High School?