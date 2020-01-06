Highlights from Final New Rochelle City Council Meeting of 2019

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The New Rochelle City Council voted unanimously to adopt a Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water System Fee rather than raise the tax levy in the 2020 Budget.

Prior to casting his vote in favor, Council Member Trangucci made the following statement:

“I’ve been on Council for twelve years, and this is the first time we are voting on a zero increase to the tax levy. It took twelve years, but I knew we could do it.

“I would like to thank Council and our City staff for this year’s Budget and having the opportunity to present this Budget to our residents.

“I’ve heard from our residents at Citizens to be Heard regarding the Sewer Fee and being imposed in 2020. I understand the residents’ concerns; but imposing a fee versus a tax is the only way that the City can include non-profits and commercial businesses and properties so that the burden is not solely placed on the resident homeowner.

“I hope that with all the development that takes place, the City will continue to experience revenue growth and that the new incoming Council will support our essential services for our City. With that I vote “yes”.

Upon casting his vote in favor, Council Member Rice made the following remarks: “I would like to adopt the statement made by Council Member Trangucci; and I would just like to also add this is a really good way to end with a zero increase on our tax levy and we preserve all of our essential services; we expand many, as well.

“It’s just been a pleasure to work with staff and Council in getting to this point; and as the years move forward, new Council can come in and get all of the revenues that Luiz has been promising everybody. I vote ‘yes’.

Prior to casting his vote in favor, Council Member Hyden said: “I would like to go with what Lou Trangucci said. I think that it is absolutely true.

“I am also hopeful that as we continue to grow the economy in the City, we will be able to potentially look forward to continuing to have zero tax increases–perhaps even reduce taxes–which would be a wonderful thing to do.

“I definitely support this, so I vote ‘aye’”.

Prior to casting his vote, Council Member Fertel made the following comments: “This is quite a way to end the years of my tenure on City Council; and I think it’s a wonderful idea that we are able to adopt a Budget without a tax increase and maintain and continue to provide the services to our residents.

“So, the new Council is going to have a tough act to follow on the Budget next year. So, good luck to you, and I vote ‘yes

Among other highlights of the meeting were:

MINUTES OF CITY COUNCIL December 16, 2019 at 6:15 P.M

2019-262 – PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF LAWSUIT – Resolution authorizing the settlement of the matter entitled Arnold Klugman and Benita Klugman v. City of New Rochelle and Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital in the amount of $42,500.00.

2019-278 – BOND RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF $1,500,000 BONDS OF THE CITY OF NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK TO FINANCE TRAFFIC- SAFETY RELATED ROAD RECONSTRUCTION IMPROVEMENTS AT VARIOUS INTERSECTIONS.

2019-280 – BOND RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF $1,000,000 BONDS OF THE CITY OF NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK TO FINANCE THE RENOVATION OF THE TENNIS COURTS AT PINEBROOK TENNIS CENTER.

VIDEO (including Circuit trolley service presentation)