New Rochelle Police Investigating Sexual Assault Allegation at High School

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — New Rochelle Police are investigating an allegation of a sexual assault by a female student at New Rochelle High School.

The report comes two months after the arrest by New Rochelle Police Detectives of John Fraioli, 34, of White Plains, New York. Fraioli was a Social Studies teacher at New Rochelle High School until last June. Originally accused of engaging in sex acts with a 15-year old student at New Rochelle High School during school hours in the school during the late spring of 2019, he was charged with 10 additional counts on November 21, 2019 — 5 counts of Rape in the Third Degree, a class E felony and 5 counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree, a class D felony — after prosecutors Fraioli had sexual relations with the teenage victim in his White Plains home on five occasions during the period of June through October, 2019.

The District has begun its own investigation into the alleged incident, as well as its response to the allegation and says it is fully cooperating with police.

“Today a New Rochelle High School student raised an extremely concerning allegation of sexual assault at the school,” said New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo. “We take this matter very seriously.”

“We are committed to the safety and security of all students and staff in our schools,” she said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police were called to the Main Office at New Rochelle High School. An ambulance was called to transport the student to an area hospital.

“Upon learning of the allegation, school staff followed all proper procedures, including immediately notifying law enforcement and me,” said Feijóo.

School counselors and other support professionals are on hand at the school to provide students any support needed, said Feijóo.

New Rochelle Police Lt. Robert Wentzler said police had no comment on what is an active investigation.

Anyone with concerns about the incident was asked to call Dr. Feijóo at 914-576-4200.