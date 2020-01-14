New Rochelle Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting a Young Child

WHITE PLAINS, NY — Jonathan Augustin-Miranda, 22, of New Rochelle pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young child. Westchester County Court Judge Susan Cacace accepted the plea Monday immediately before his trial was set to begin.

Specifically, Augustin-Miranda pleaded guilty to Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, a B violent felony.

Jonathan Augustin-Miranda was arrested by New Rochelle Police after an investigation into allegations he engaged in sexual intercourse with a child. It was found that from Dec. 25, 2017 to Jan. 27, 2019, he sexually assaulted a young child victim on multiple occasions. He was arrested and charged Jan. 30, 2019.

As part of his plea, he will be sentenced to nine years in state prison followed by 15 years’ post-release supervision when he will have to register as a sex offender. The sentencing is scheduled for March 17, 2020.

Special Prosecutions Assistant District Attorney Christine Cervasio of the Child Abuse Bureau prosecuted the case.