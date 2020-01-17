New Golden Wok Chinese Food Restaurant in New Rochelle Flunks Health Inspections

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Folks might want to reconsider their Chinese take-out options after 2019 ended New Golden Wok at 234 North Avenue in New Rochelle racking up with 28 violations by Westchester County Health Inspectors:

Insects, rodents present.

Floors, walls, ceilings…in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any time of operations when contamination may have occurred.

Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

In use food dispensing utensils improperly stored.

Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

Single service items reused, improperly stored, dispensed, not used when required.

Source: LoHud