New Golden Wok Chinese Food Restaurant in New Rochelle Flunks Health Inspections

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Folks might want to reconsider their Chinese take-out options after 2019 ended New Golden Wok at 234 North Avenue in New Rochelle racking up with 28 violations by Westchester County Health Inspectors:
- Insects, rodents present.
- Floors, walls, ceilings…in disrepair, dirty surfaces.
- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.
- Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any time of operations when contamination may have occurred.
- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.
- In use food dispensing utensils improperly stored.
- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.
- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.
- Single service items reused, improperly stored, dispensed, not used when required.
Source: LoHud