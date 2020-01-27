New Rochelle Man Arraigned on Drugs and Weapons Possession Charges

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — James Bachman, 69, of New Rochelle was arraigned Friday in New Rochelle City Court on drug and weapons charges.

He was arrested by New Rochelle Police and charged with 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony and 6 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C violent felony.

Bachman was remanded to Westchester County Jail.

New Rochelle Police arrested James Bachman at 5 Anderson Street on Jan. 24, 2020, after an investigation into sales of narcotics in the area. On a warrant served for a New Rochelle location, the felony complaint alleges, police found cocaine and the materials to produce it. In addition, they seized five firearms including three revolvers and two semi-automatic pistols. Ammunition for all of the weapons was also recovered.

Bachman appeared in court today (Monday) for a conference and his next court date is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2020.

The Investigations Division Gang, Firearms and Narcotics Bureau is prosecuting the case.