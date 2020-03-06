New Rochelle Man Charged with Burglary for Eastchester School Intrusion

Donald Bennett, 60, of New Rochelle was arraigned on charges related to theft at an Eastchester elementary school Feb. 28, 2020.

Bennett, a felon with prior convictions, was arrested yesterday by Eastchester Police and was arraigned on one count of Burglary in the Third Degree, a class D felony. Today, Bennett appeared in Westchester County Court for a bail hearing.

Pursuant to the new NYS bail law, Burglary in the Second Degree is a crime which does not qualify for bail. Judge George Fufidio released Bennett on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to return to Eastchester Town Court March 11, 2020.

The felony complaint alleges, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, just after 2 p.m., Donald Bennett entered the Waverly Grammar School, a public elementary school on Hall Avenue in Eastchester, “under false pretenses.” He entered a number of rooms and stole $65 cash and a store club card from an employee’s work area. He was escorted out of the building by a security guard. It was later found that personal property was missing. The investigation continues.

The case is being prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Office New Rochelle Branch.